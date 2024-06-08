Wigan Warriors player ratings in Challenge Cup final as Bevan French scoops Lance Todd Trophy

Wigan Warriors added the 2024 Challenge Cup to their trophy cabinet on Saturday as they beat Warrington Wolves 18-8 in front of a 64,845 crowd at Wembley.

Matt Peet’s side now hold all four trophies – the Super League title, the League Leader’s Shield, the World Club Challenge and the Challenge Cup. They become only the third team in the modern era – and the sixth in history – to hold all four trophies.

It is the Warriors‘ 15th win in 17 games in all competitions in 2024, and unsurprisingly given the scoreline, there were a number of big displays for Wigan. Love Rugby League was in attendance at Wembley Stadium: here’s the player ratings for a Wigan side who must be feeling pretty bulletproof right now.

Jai Field – 8

The Australian speedster was impressive for Wigan. He was a constant threat for the Warrington defence when he had the ball in his hands, whilst he organised his defensive line throughout.

Abbas Miski – 7

The Lebanon international produced a solid display on both sides of the ball. His carries out of backfield really help Peet’s side.

Zack Eckersley – 8

The 20-year-old made just his fifth appearance in a Wigan shirt after filling the void left by the suspended Adam Keighran. Eckersley can be proud of his performance, racing onto a neat grubber from Bevan French to score midway through the first half. Eckersley was also part of a try-saving tackle with involved French to deny Warrington winger Matty Ashton from scoring.

Jake Wardle – 7

As ever, the England international had a solid games in the centres. Mr Consistent.

Liam Marshall – 7

A bit like Miski, Marshall had a strong game when bringing his carries out of yardage and stood up well against Toby King and Matty Ashton when defending.

Bevan French – 9

Fully deserved the Lance Todd Trophy. He delivered a masterclass on the biggest of stages when it mattered most. He danced through the Warrington defence to score straight from a scrum midway through the first half and produced a superb try saver on Ashton in the 43rd minute alongside Eckersley.

Harry Smith – 8

Smith’s game management against the Wire was on point. He led from the front with his last tackle plays which pinnd Wire’s backline back. He also came up with a great tackle stop stop a Dufty break in the 44th minute.

Luke Thompson – 8

The England powerhouse had lost once before at Wembley, which came in 2019 with his former club St Helens, but he has now got a winners’ medal to his name. Thompson was outstanding against the Wire and really laid the platform from minute one.

Brad O’Neill – 8

O’Neill played a large chunk of the game, and he is quickly becoming one of England’s best and brightest hookers. He was strong against Warrington, especially in defence.

Mike Cooper – 7

Cooper was sin-binned in the third minute for making contact to the head on Warrington winger Josh Thewlis – but once he returned to action he had a good game. It probably would’ve been an 8 had he not been sin-binned.

Junior Nsemba – 8

The towering back-rower has been a revelation for the Warriors this season. He has been given his chance in the back-row following the long-term injury to Willie Isa, and he has taken it with both hands. A bright prospect.

Liam Farrell – 8

The Warriors captain delivered the goods when it mattered most. He burst through a gap in Warrington’s defence to score on the hour mark despite the best efforts of Matty Nicholson.

Kaide Ellis – 8

Ellis produced a massive display in both attack and defence. He has really grown into that role this year.

Bench

Ethan Havard – 8

Havard will be part of the Wigan furniture for years to come, you suspect. The England international has already made more than 80 appearances despit still only being 23 years of age.

Liam Byrne – 7

The Ireland international played well when he entered the action, producing several strong carries through the middle of the park.

Patrick Mago – 8

The Samoan powerhouse certainly made an impact when he came on the field, which he always does. He made an immediate impact with his first carry and helped drive the Wire back down the field.

Kruise Leeming – 8

The Eswatini-born hooker added plenty of spark to Wigan’s attack when he came on for O’Neill, and the pair work in tandem.

