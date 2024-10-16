Former Super League and NRL ace announces retirement with first coaching role revealed

Six-time Scotland international Joe Wardle has announced his retirement with immediate effect, penning a two-year deal with newly-promoted Championship outfit Oldham as an assistant coach.

Wardle, who made over 250 senior career appearances, spent 2024 with the Roughyeds and featured 14 times across all competitions as Sean Long’s side won the League 1 title.

Scoring a try in his final career appearance against Workington Town at the start of September, he will now hang up his boots and make a permanent move into Long’s coaching staff.

Halifax-born Wardle, the older brother of Wigan Warriors star Jake, donned the shirts of seven different clubs over the course of his career. That tally includes NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, who he played 17 games for in 2017, scoring four tries in the process.

Making 172 appearances for Huddersfield Giants across three separate stints, he also featured for Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders (loan), Castleford Tigers and Leigh, spending two seasons with the Leopards prior to linking up with Oldham.

As the Roughyeds announced his retirement, he said: “You don’t really think it is going to happen to you, but it soon comes round and sneaks up on you.

“I’m a bit emotional with it as every rugby player would be, but looking back, I have had a good run.

“I had a couple of niggles last year and had a talk with Longy, my partner and Mike Ford. It all made sense to call it a day, and I have definitely made the right decision.

“When it happens, you just know it’s the time. Especially with how I play the game, I have played it quite tough throughout my career, so it has probably taken a toll on my body.

“Signing at Oldham, I wanted to get another couple of years playing and help the club grow, but now my body is telling me enough is enough and I need to look at a different path.

“Last year put the icing on the cake, retiring with a title is a fitting way to go out and Oldham achieving what we set out to achieve and getting back where the club belongs.

“The ambition of the club is big and to be a part of that is special. There is a lot happening behind the scenes that fans aren’t aware of and some great blokes at the club.

“I think so long as we can continue building and driving as a club, then Oldham is destined to be back in Super League.”

