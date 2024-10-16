Super League linked winger in talks to remain in NRL for 2025

Cronulla Sharks youngster Siteni Taukamo has recently been linked with a move to Super League: but he looks set to remain in the NRL in 2025, according to reports in Australia.

Reports emerged from Fox Sports earlier this month suggesting that 20-year-old winger was attracting interest from Super League clubs over a potential move to the competition.

However, fresh reports from the Daily Telegraph claim Cronulla are in negotiations with Taukamo to keep him at the Sharks on a one-year contract extension, with the NRL club having eight vacant spots left in their Top 30 squad for 2025.

Taukamo is yet to feature in a single game for the Sharks, but he is viewed as a player with a bright future in the sport, being able to play on the wing or at fullback.

A player of Taukamo’s calibre and potential would no doubt be of interest to multiple clubs in Super League, but it’s a move that doesn’t look to be happening: for now.

Taukamo has experience of playing in England, too. He was named in the Greece squad at just 18 years of age for the Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

He played in all three group games for the Greek national team, scoring two tries. One of those came against England at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, when the winger scored Greece’s only points in a 94-4 defeat.

Taukamo’s game-time has been limited to the New South Wales Cup this season. He featured seven times for Newtown Jets, scoring five tries. He did not feature in their run to the Grand Final of the competition in the play-offs, though.

However, Taukamo was vital in their run to the Jersey Flegg Cup Grand Final, with the Sharks going down to defeat against Canterbury Bulldogs.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS

👉 Leigh Leopards make seventh new signing in shape of highly-rated Championship winger

👉 Salford Red Devils line up Paul Rowley replacement as succession plans begin

👉 Every Goole Vikings signing for 2025 including Hull FC and Hull KR men ahead of League 1 debut