Newly-promoted Championship outfit Oldham have announced the signing of Matty Ashurst following his departure from Wakefield Trinity, with the veteran forward penning a two-year deal.

Back-rower Ashurst spent almost a decade at Belle Vue, joining Trinity in 2015 and going on to play 230 games in their colours, now the West Yorkshire outfit’s second-highest appearance maker.

Bowing out on the back of Wakefield’s Championship-winning campaign, in which he featured 30 times across all competitions, Boundary Park now becomes just the fourth permanent home of his career.

The Wigan-born centre – who previously donned a shirt for St Helens and Salford Red Devils – joins the Roughyeds on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Former Super League stalwart links up with ambitious Championship club as contract length revealed

Having also lifted the second tier’s League Leaders’ Shield and the 1895 Cup in the season just gone, Ashurst joins the League 1 champions.

The 35-year-old said: “This will be a great challenge as the vision here at Oldham is similar to Wakefield, they want to do big things.

“Last season was brilliant for Oldham so hopefully we can put a run together next year and do something special.

“I watched a lot of Oldham when I knew I was coming here and it looks a great family club with a great team spirit. I was excited to get the opportunity to be a part of this.

“I came through in a St Helens team with Sean Long in it and now he is my coach. I looked up to him massively as a kid watching the game and I was a bit starstruck in that Saints team. There was no better introduction into Super League.

“I want to help this club take the first steps to getting to Super League in a few years time. There is a really good squad to have a good go at the Championship and the 1895 Cup is a great opportunity too.

“I am a hard-working and honest player and look forward to contributing to the team.”

Oldham boss Long has already recruited the likes of Iain Thornley, Gil Dudson and Adam Milner as well as Hull KR youngster Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and youngster Lewis Baxter after his release from Leigh Leopards.

Long added: “I worked with Matty at Saints and signed him at Salford.

“He is a really good professional who led Wakefield from the Championship back to Super League. He has really good standards and is a true pro, a born leader.”