Former NRL enforcer extends deal with Championship outfit

Former Manly Sea Eagles and Wakefield Trinity back Jorge Taufua will remain with Championship side Bradford Bulls next season, after signing a new deal.

The 33-year-old moved to Odsal partway through the 2023 season and has notched 29 appearances for the club since.

Jorge Taufua resigns with Bradford Bulls for 2025

Taufua, who made 164 appearances for Manly in the NRL, is the latest big name to commit his future to the Bulls.

Former Hull FC pair Franklin Pele and Jaydon Okunbor will both remain at Odsal for 2025 after penning new deals, and they will be joined by former London Broncos men Emmanuel Wane and James Meadows. Elsewhere, Irish international Ronan Mitchell will also head to West Yorkshire with the Bulls next year.

Commenting on the new deal, Taufua said: “I am very pleased to remain a Bull for next year, the last two seasons have gone pretty well and it is exciting to know what we already have and where we can go.”

He also expressed his excitement at working with incoming boss Brian Noble: “We exited the last two seasons in similar fashion so nothing short of being in a final and winning something next year should be what’s expected, so I am looking forward to that, looking forward to being in amongst the fans and the community again whilst working for a great club figure in Brian [Noble] too.

“Even before I met him for the first time I knew the type of respect he had at the club after all he has achieved and accomplished, I am eager to work directly under him,” Taufua continued. “I know he has been in the background over the last couple of years but whenever he speaks, everyone listens and respects his words and I am looking forward to it – we have a good relationship so it should be fun.”

New boss Noble also added: “I’m thrilled, he was on a list of ‘must keeps’ and I think he has certainly enamoured himself with our fanbase! Everyone knows what he’s about and the integrity of the man is exceptional, on the quiet he is a good leader, a good player so I’m thrilled he’s staying.”

Bradford finished third in the Championship last season and reached the semi-finals of the play-offs before losing to eventual winners Wakefield Trinity. They also made the 1895 Cup semis too, losing again to Wakefield.

