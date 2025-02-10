The first competitive action of 2025 for Super League clubs is in the bag after a dramatic Third Round in this year’s Challenge Cup.

Some of the competition’s big-hitters progressed with minimal fuss: but there was one notable upset as Castleford Tigers were dumped out by Championship side Bradford Bulls.

And as you might imagine, the Bulls feature prominently in the first Love Rugby League Team of the Week of 2025 – with plenty of other clubs having stars named too.

Without further ado..

1. Tom Holmes (Bradford Bulls)

With an honourable mention to Leeds’ Jake Connor, who set some eye-catching records during Leeds’ win against Wests Warriors, we’re giving the nod to Bradford star Holmes on this occasion.

Holmes was exceptional at fullback for the Bulls as they caused one of the biggest cup upsets in recent years by beating his former club, Castleford Tigers.

2. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

Walmsley has real competition on his hands ahead of his first season as a Super League player: but he produced a strong showing on Saturday to convince Daryl Powell he’s worthy of a start next week.

The winger’s hat-trick against Goole will have certainly given Powell plenty of confidence in starting the former Halifax man this weekend when the league campaign gets underway.

3. Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Salford ended a positive week of off-field news with a victory on it, after a hard-fought victory against League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes.

And just like last year, Papua New Guinea star Macdonald caught the eye, with two well-taken tries to help the Red Devils book their passage through to Round Four.

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

One of several strong performers on Friday evening for Willie Peters’ side – and one of three Rovers inclusions in this week’s team.

Hiku continued where he left off last year with a strong showing for the Robins as they defeated York.

5. Jayden Okunbor (Bradford Bulls)

There were some excellent displays from wingers this weekend. Hull FC’s Lewis Martin is one who definitely deserves a mention after a good display against York Acorn: but we’ve given the nod to Okunbor.

His showing for Bradford, particularly in the first half, was seriously strong against Super League opposition.

6. Oli Leyland (Warrington Wolves)

With Leon Hayes out of the opening month of the season, the onus was on Leyland here to show he’s a worthy starting partner for George Williams for Sam Burgess’ side.

Granted, it was against lower-league opposition, but Leyland didn’t really do much wrong – and was one of the Wire’s better performers against Whitehaven.

7. Tyrone May (Hull KR)

You could make a strong case for both Hull KR halves to be included, with Mikey Lewis grabbing two tries and again doing what he does best. But May was exceptional for Rovers on Friday at York – so we’ve given him the nod.

We’re absolutely certain we’ll be penning Lewis’ name a fair few times this year, though!

8. Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield Trinity)

Any forward who manages to cross for a hat-trick is worthy of a nomination for the Team of the Week in our opinion! Hamlin-Uele was one of the standout performers as newly-promoted Wakefield dispatched League 1 side Goole Vikings to book their place in Round Four.

9. Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

Sinfield’s emergence as a credible choice at hooker has been one of the success stories of pre-season for Leeds. He was outstanding on Saturday afternoon as the Rhinos coasted past Wests – giving Brad Arthur further food for thought about the depth he has at nine.

10. Liam Byrne (Wigan Warriors)

It was routine enough for the defending holders on Friday night at Sheffield and there were a couple of notable performances in the pack for Matt Peet’s side.

One of them was Byrne, who gave Wigan a real lift off the bench with a strong display.

11. Rhyse Martin (Hull KR)

It’s certainly strange seeing Martin in red and white and not blue and amber! But his first Hull KR appearance was an eye-catching one – with the Papua New Guinea star showing his value to Willie Peters’ side with a strong first outing for Rovers.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

A name we think we’re going to be including in the Team of the Week a lot throughout 2025!

13. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

A second Leeds Rhinos inclusion, this time for their co-captain – who produced an all-action 80-minute display to start his 2025 season off with a very good display.