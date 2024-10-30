Brian Noble’s first words as shock return to coaching confirmed with Bradford Bulls

In one of the biggest surprises in recent times, Bradford Bulls have announced the return of Brian Noble as their boss for 2025, a decade on from his last role as a head coach.

Noble, who made almost 400 appearances for Bradford as a player, went on to coach the Bulls between 2001 and 2006.

During that illustrious period, he led them to nine major honours – three Super League titles, three World Club Challenge victories, two Super League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup.

Named the Super League Coach of the Year in 2003, and taking charge of Great Britain between 2004 and 2006, he would depart to take the helm at Wigan Warriors.

Going on to have stints in charge of both Crusaders and Salford, the veteran coach departed the Red Devils in 2014.

Now 63, he has not held a head coach role since, but has featured higher up in clubs including a position as Toronto Wolfpack’s Director of Rugby.

Noble – who has spent the last year-and-a-half with Bradford in a consultancy role, replaces Eamon O’Carroll in the Odsal hotseat.

The 37-year-old having left the club earlier this month to take up an opportunity with an as yet unconfirmed Super League outfit.

Noble said: “I am really excited. I’ve been a part of what’s been going on behind the scenes for 18 months and you have to say we’re on an upward trajectory.

“There’s lots that has been done, but there’s lots still to do and we need to be careful because there’s lots to lose as well, that’s the reality of it all.

“The only reason I came back to help out initially was on the back of trying to get Bradford Bulls back to Super League. That’s my only mission. That’s my only dream, not only for the people of Bradford, but for the club itself.”

“The feel around the place is a little bit like the old times. You can only make the steps you can make with some of the financial constraints that are necessary.

“You know you can’t be reckless and you can’t be flamboyant in what you’re doing, but it’s been well planned and it’s been well thought out.

“I think there’s some energy and enthusiasm around the place. The only reason I’m here is to Bradford get back into Super League.”