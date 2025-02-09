Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire accused his players of showing Bradford a ‘lack of respect’ after their shock Challenge Cup defeat to the Bulls.

The Tigers were beaten 18-16 in McGuire’s first competitive game as coach – and in the process, they were the only one of the 12 Super League sides to fail to win in Round Three of this year’s competition.

Trailing 17-0 at half-time after a horrendous opening 40 minutes, the Tigers did show some fight to reduce the deficit to just five points in the latter stages. Tex Hoy’s late try then threatened to push the game to extra-time after Jordan Lilley’s drop goal made it 18-12: but Hoy missed the crucial conversion.

McGuire did not hold back after the game – paying credit to the opposition but insisting his side did not show them any respect during a lacklustre opening half.