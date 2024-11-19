Former Hull KR hooker makes cross-Championship switch ahead of 2025

Featherstone Rovers have announced the signing of Will Jubb from fellow Championship outfit York ahead of 2025, with the hooker penning a one-year deal.

28-year-old Jubb – who began his career with Hull KR – has been with York on a permanent basis for the last seven years, owning the Knights back in 2018 having spent time on dual-registration with them the season prior.

Amassing seven senior appearances between 2016 and 2017 for KR, he played a total of 177 games for York, scoring 31 tries in the process.

Come 2025, Post Office Road will become just the third home of his career, making the switch across the second tier.

With over 100 Championship appearances already on his CV, the hooker is the latest in a long line of signings made by Fev for next season.

He said: “It’s really exciting for me to be joining Featherstone next year.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at York, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and linking up with Fordy (James Ford, Featherstone head coach) again.

“Featherstone have always been a powerhouse in the Championship, and I’ve played in some big clashes with them over the years, it’ll be nice to play with them next year in front of their passionate and vocal fans.

“I can’t wait to start pre-season and earn the respect of the players, I’m certain that we can push to challenge in 2025 which is exciting.”

Ford was the man that handed Jubb his opportunity at York, making the same switch from the LNER Community Stadium to Post Office Road in 2023, first as Fev’s Director of Rugby and then taking over as head coach.

The Rovers boss added: “I enjoyed coaching Will at York and I’m very confident he’ll have a similar impact at Featherstone.

“He will help us set and drive standards across all forms of our preparation that are needed to be successful.

“As a player, he has outstanding service from dummy half and is one of the best defensive hookers in the competition.

“His challenge, which I know he’ll face head on, is to become the best defensive hooker in the competition.”

