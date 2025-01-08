Former Hull FC star addresses Jordan Abdull ‘release’ with next steps outlined

Former Hull FC man Alan Hunte has urged the club to ‘put to bed’ the reasons behind Jordan Abdull’s reported release, with the newly-recruited half-back looking set to depart the MKM Stadium.

Abdull, who played 54 games for Hull between 2014 and 2018, returned to the club earlier in this off-season and – up until now – has formed part of John Cartwright’s squad.

But on Wednesday morning, Hull Live broke the news that the 28-year-old has left the club again, this time before making a single appearance.

And though those reports remain unconfirmed where the club themselves are concerned, BBC Humberside have now claimed to have verified the news, with Hunte delivering his verdict on the outgoing.

Former Hull FC star Alan Hunte addresses Jordan Abdull ‘release’ with next steps outlined

25-time Great Britain international Hunte played 24 games in a Hull shirt back in 1998, scoring 13 tries across all competitions for the Sharks – as they were then known – as they finished 9th.

On Abdull’s reported departure, Hunte said: “It’s disappointing.

“Coming back to Hull, you would hope that he could realise some things that he didn’t get to the first time around but with all that said, having raised the bar so high, he has also had the problems of staying fit.

“I think there were a lot of questions that you hoped he could put right in a black and white shirt, because the talent is undoubtedly there.

“I’m sure all Hull fans are really disappointed that that won’t come to fruition.”

Abdull went on to don a shirt for London Broncos, cross-city rivals Hull KR and Catalans Dragons following his first departure from FC.

Including his games on loan for Doncaster and Featherstone Rovers, and his one cap for England, he’s now closing in on the milestone of 200 career appearances.

Hunte has put the emphasis on Hull to explain his sudden exit, adding: “I think we need to know why. Is this down to the club or is this down to Jordan Abdull? There could be other factors such as family or circumstance, whatever that may be.

“Obviously having signed for the club and now leaving, there (must) have been some negotiations between the two parties as to how they finish this and under what circumstances.

“It’s got to be a negative outcome when you sign a player and he doesn’t play for you but it has not been danced out in public and dragged through the mud. They’ve been grown up about it, I’m presuming, in how, when and what happens with this release.

“Now, Hull have to find a replacement and put it to bed, because it’s an unfortunate opening chapter in the 2025 season.”

