It’s arguably the most divisive time-slot in Super League: but Thursday night rugby league will be a permanent fixture on our TV screens again in 2025.

Super League and Sky Sports have committed to more Thursday games than ever before – with all-but two rounds this year having a game on Thursday to kick-start the weekend.

A nightmare for travelling supporters but a much-loved night for Super League for armchair fans, Thursdays weren’t quite as regular in 2024, with 17 fixtures on that particular night of the week.

And across all those games, who were the best at coping with the earlier start to the weekend, and who struggled?

Love Rugby League has crunched the data across all the games and put together a mini-table to see who Super League’s best Thursday night side were in 2024.

We’ll start at the bottom: and with London Broncos, who get an exemption here as they didn’t actually take part in a single Thursday game in 2024!

Bottom of the 11 teams who did play Thursday games? A surprise perhaps: Salford Red Devils. They featured in three Thursday matches last year and lost them all; at home to Wigan Warriors, away at St Helens – when they were beaten by just a point – and away at Wigan, when a weakened Red Devils side lost 64-0.

Three more teams failed to win a Thursday game in 2024: with Castleford Tigers in 10th, having lost four from four in the time-slot. Only two teams played more on a Thursday than Castleford last year, but they failed to win a single match.

Catalans and Hull FC both lost one Thursday game from one – with the Black and Whites’ defeat coming on the opening night way back in February against Hull KR.

Huddersfield Giants are next, having one won of their four Thursday night games: that was right at the end of the season, when they defeated Castleford in a dead rubber.

Leigh Leopards won one from two, with their defeat at home to Wigan, and their win on the road at Castleford Tigers.

Only three teams had a perfect record on Thursday night last year – and one of those is St Helens. They may have only been in the slot twice throughout the whole of 2024 but they won their games on both occasions. Leeds Rhinos also won twice: but from four attempts, with two defeats too.

The top three are, well, quite familiar based off the 2024 table. In third is Hull KR, who won three of their five Thursday night games: nobody played more in the time-slot throughout the whole of last season.

Points difference from those results keeps them just behind Warrington Wolves, who won all three of their Thursday games in 2024.

And top? No surprise: it’s Wigan Warriors. They played five Thursday night games: and won every single one of them. They scored a whopping 184 points across those five games, too.

Kings of Super League: and Kings of Thursday night rugby, it seems, too.