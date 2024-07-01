Jake Clifford has emerged as a possible target for Super League clubs for 2025, with his future in the NRL once again unclear, Love Rugby League has learned.

The former Hull FC half-back is currently plying his trade at NRL side North Queensland Cowboys, but he only signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys and has been severely limited when it comes to game-time in 2024. He has featured only three times in the NRL since returning from Super League.

However, he did return to the Cowboys side this past weekend, helping them to a 16-6 win over reigning champions Penrith Panthers. That could now lead to a more prolonged run in the side which could enhance his chances of staying with North Queensland.

Clifford has not yet signed anywhere for 2025 and, as mentioned, the prospect of remaining with the Cowboys has not been ruled out – however, Love Rugby League has been told that the 26-year-old has been discussed as a potential target of interest for several Super League clubs.

Clifford himself has privately not ruled out a return to Super League, despite well-publicised comments about his exit from Hull FC at the end of last season. And clubs who are in the market for a half-back for 2025 have discussed the prospect of a move for a player who stood out during his time in England.

Clifford was undoubtedly the bright spark in a Hull FC side who flattered to deceive last year, and his form earned him a move back to Australia.

The half-back made headlines last year when he admitted a pre-season schedule in England was a ‘piece of p**s’. When asked if he could compare pre-seasons in England and Australia, Clifford said: “No chance. Pre-season in England was a piece of p**s really compared to what we go through here.”

But he is now once again courting interest from English clubs who are looking for half-back options in Australia. Clifford is one of a number of players under consideration from clubs as the recruitment market begins to heat up, and Super League clubs look to finalise the bulk of their signings before the end of the season.

