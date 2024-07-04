Featherstone Rovers forward to depart for ambitious League 1 club

Featherstone Rovers forward is being lined up by Keighley Cougars as part of their ambitious plans for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

England only rejoined Featherstone at the beginning of this season, after being granted a release from Bradford Bulls on the eve of the 2024 campaign.

He is in his second spell with Rovers, after previously having a stint with them earlier in his career – but is set to move on to pastures new once again next year. And Love Rugby League understands the Cougars have sized up a move for the forward to bolster their pack, irrespective of which division they are playing in next year.

Keighley are set to run with an increased budget in 2025 whether or not they secure promotion from League 1 at the end of this season. And England has been identified as a major target for the club as they look to return to the Championship and establish themselves within the division.

Matt Foster’s side are currently joint-top of League 1 with big-spending Oldham, and are well-placed for a tilt at automatic promotion.

They have already strengthened their squad significantly throughout the course of this season, with the likes of Bradford duo Ben Blackmore and George Flanagan signing. Flanagan joined the Cougars on a permanent deal recently, after an initial loan spell at Cougar Park.

And another ex-Bradford man could be next to join them in 2025 if Keighley can wrap up a deal for England.

The Castleford academy graduate has played for the likes of Doncaster earlier in his career, and has become an integral part of James Ford’s side since re-joining Fev at the start of this year.

He has featured in all of their league and Challenge Cup fixtures, scoring five tries – but could now be set to depart Rovers once again later this year as Keighley begin to piece together their plans for 2025 and beyond.

