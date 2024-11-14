Ex-Leigh stalwart makes retirement u-turn as new club for 2025 revealed

Rochdale Hornets have announced the signing of Tom Spencer on a one-year deal for 2025, with the ex-Leigh stalwart coming out of retirement to join the League 1 side.

Spencer, who will turn 34 in January, hung up his boots at the end of the 2022 season and last donned a shirt for Oldham – featuring 22 times that year.

It’s fair to say that the veteran prop is more well known for his time at Leigh though, playing 123 games for the now-Super League club during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline.

A product of Wigan Warriors’ youth system, Spencer made four first-team appearances for the Cherry and Whites – first donning a Leigh shirt as a loanee in 2012 and then again in 2013.

‘I’m looking forward to scratching my itch and taking on an exciting new challenge’

The forward had four separate stints at Leigh in total, including two on a permanent basis. His last game for the then-Centurions came in August 2021 away against Catalans Dragons.

Having represented South Wales Scorpions, London Broncos, Swinton Lions and Newcastle Thunder as well as those already mentioned, Rochdale will be the eighth club he’s played for in a career which has already seen him amass over 200 appearances.

Spencer, who will also take up a Strength & Conditioning role with the Hornets, said: “After recovering a bit mentally and physically since retiring, I’ve played a little bit socially in the amateur game and thought I might still have something to offer.

“I’d been thinking about getting back involved after retiring by helping out with strength and conditioning and coaching forwards.

“After striking a positive conversation with Martyn Ridyard, he suggested that Rochdale might be a good fit as he and Gregg McNally are at similar stages of their career.

“Once Gary Thornton (head coach) and Andy Mazey (owner) got in touch, we discussed my potential for slotting in, and it seemed like a great opportunity for me to take.

“I’m looking forward to scratching my itch and taking on an exciting new challenge. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Over 130 of the 33-year-old’s appearances to date came in the Championship, topping that division numerous times with Leigh.

Hornets boss Thornton said: “Tom has returned to the game following a knee injury. He has had a terrific career to date at Super League and Championship level, and his experience speaks for itself.

“It will be good to have another tried and tested middle unit player who brings size and presence.

“Tom will also double up on his playing role and lead our strength and conditioning programme in pre-season.

“He is well respected in the game and is another great addition to our group.”

