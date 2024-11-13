Wigan Warriors youngster makes permanent Championship move for 2025

Wigan Warriors youngster Adam Jones has made a permanent move to Championship club Widnes Vikings for the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old outside-back has signed a one-year contract with the Vikings, having represented Wigan’s reserves over the last couple of seasons.

Jones didn’t make a first-team appearance for the Warriors but he has spent time on loan in the Championship and League 1 with York Knights, Rochdale Hornets and Cornwall over the last three seasons.

“Adam is a good young player who comes in from Wigan Warriors, I know him well and the potential he has got is really exciting,” said Widnes coach Allan Coleman.

“He’s energetic and wants to play at a high level which is exactly the kind of player I want at Widnes.

“He’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm to the group and I’m looking forward to seeing the kind of player he can turn into.”

✍ Widnes Vikings are delighted to announce our latest signing for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ season, as outside back Adam Jones arrives on a one-year deal from Wigan Warriors! 🙌🏽 Great to have you on board, Adam! More 👉 https://t.co/Hc8SkdKJtg#COYV🧪 #WeAreWidnes pic.twitter.com/ik7IiTH51F — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) November 13, 2024

Jones missed most of the 2024 campaign with a knee injury: but he is determined to come back bigger and better with Widnes next season as he aims to become an established player in the Championship.

“I’m really excited to have signed with such a great club with lots of history,” said Jones on his move to the Vikings.

“After speaking to Allan (Coleman) it felt like the perfect move for me to develop my game and challenge myself in the Championship after a year out with a serious knee injury.

“I’m hoping to bring passion and a good work ethic to the team and when I get the chance to play, I’ll always put my best foot forward to improve the team in any way I can.”

