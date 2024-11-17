The transfer market will kick into life for Super League clubs much earlier than usual in the 2025 season: before a ball has even been kicked, in fact.

That’s because a radical overhaul of the rules surrounding when clubs can engage with players in the last year of their contracts comes into effect next month. From December 1, anyone whose contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign is free to negotiate with other clubs for 2026.

And at St Helens, that makes their contractual situation across the board fairly intriguing: with a remarkable number of players about to enter the last year of their existing deals.

The hierarchy at the Totally Wicked Stadium have PLENTY of work to do where retaining stars is concerned, and with the deadline moved forward to the beginning of next month, it makes things very interesting.

Every St Helens player’s contract situation with SEVENTEEN set to become free agents

Before the 2025 campaign comes around, Saints still have a decision to make on the future of Tongan centre Konrad Hurrell.

The veteran isn’t currently contracted to the club having seen his deal expire at the end of the 2024 season, but he wasn’t included in their departures list – with head coach Wellens admitting no decision has been made yet on whether Hurrell will be retained.

If any contract is given to the centre, it’s likely to be a length of one-year – for 2025. And if that happens, he will join a LONG list of players off-c0ntract in 2025, with 17 (SEVENTEEN!) already on that list.

Of the 17 entering the final 12 months of their contracts, forward trio Matty Lees, Noah Stephens and Jake Wingfield all have one-year extension options in the club’s favour.

Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye and Matt Whitley are all also among the 17 off-contract in 2025.

Then we move onto 2026, when a further nine players in the Red V’s ranks are off-contract, including new recruits Kyle Feldt, Lewis Murphy and Tristan Sailor, who have all inked two-year deals at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Hooker Daryl Clark and stalwart Mark Percival are others whose deals expire at the end of 2026, with just one player contracted beyond that at Saints.

That one is superstar Jack Welsby, who – with NRL clubs sniffing around hi – put pen to paper on a bumper new deal this time last year which runs until the end of the 2027 season.

The only players whose contract lengths aren’t publicly known are all young guns in the shape of Owen Dagnall, Harry Robertson and George Whitby

Here is the full breakdown of how Saints’ squad situation looks in terms of contracts…

*Correct at the time of writing on November 12, 2024

Off-contract in 2024 (Unresolved)

Konrad Hurrell

Off-contract in 2025

Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Jon Bennison, Jake Burns, Leon Cowen, Ben Davies, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees (one-year extension option), Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Will Roberts, Dayon Sambou, Curtis Sironen, Noah Stephens (one-year extension option), Jonny Vaughan, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield (one-year extension option based on matches played)

Off-contract in 2026

Daryl Clark, George Delaney, Kyle Feldt, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Murphy, Mark Percival, Tee Ritson, Tristan Sailor, Alex Walmsley

Off-contract in 2027

Jack Welsby

Unknown when off-contract

Owen Dagnall, Harry Robertson, George Whitby

