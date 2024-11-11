The transfer market will kick into life for Super League clubs much earlier than usual in the 2025 season: before a ball has even been kicked, in fact.

That’s because a radical overhaul of the rules surrounding when clubs can engage with players in the last year of their contracts comes into effect next month. From December 1, anyone whose contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign is free to negotiate with other clubs for 2026.

And at Wigan Warriors, the reigning Super League champions, that makes their contractual situation across the board fairly intriguing: with a string of players about to enter the last year of their existing deals.

The Warriors are always well-equipped when it comes to retaining stars, but with the deadline moved forward to the beginning of next months, it makes things very interesting.

Every Wigan Warriors player’s contract situation with six stars’ deals expiring in 2025

It’s worth noting that we’ve included Jacob Douglas among Wigan’s six off-contract aces.

The young winger isn’t officially contracted to the Cherry and Whites as things stand with his contract running out at the end of their title-winning 2024 campaign and the club not having announced an extension.

It’s been widely reported that they have triggered a one-year extension option in his contract for next year though, so we’ve put him amongst those who now have just 12 months left on their current deal with Matt Peet’s side.

Captain Liam Farrell and Australian centre Adam Keighran are among the others whose contracts expire at the end of the 2025 season, as things stand.

Then we move onto 2026, when a further seven players in the Warriors’ ranks are off-contract, including new recruit George Hirst.

Signed from League 1 champions Oldham ahead of next season, Hirst’s two-year deal has the option of a 12-month extension in the club’s favour.

The list of players off-contract at the end of 2026 is shorter, including the likes of new recruit Cam Scott and stalwart Mason Lino.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of players tied down until the end of the 2027 campaign, and a handful who will be at Belle Vue for at least the next four years with contracts which run until the end of 2028.

Isaiah Vagana signed a three-year extension – until 2027 – earlier this week while Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken and Olly Russell have all signed four-year deals which start in 2025.

Six players including Jai Field and Harry Smith see their current deals expire at the end of the 2027 season, while a trio which includes Bevan French are tied down until 2028.

Beyond that, outstanding centre Jake Wardle is contracted until 2029 and young superstar Junior Nsemba recently put pen to paper on a deal which sees him tied down for another SIX seasons – until the end of the 2030 campaign!

The only players whose contract lengths aren’t publicly known are all young guns in the shape of Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber and Harvie Hill.

Here is the full breakdown of how Wigan’s squad situation looks in terms of contracts…

*Correct at the time of writing on November 10, 2024

Off-contract in 2025

Liam Byrne, Jacob Douglas, Sam Eseh (one-year extension option), Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran

Off-contract in 2026

Tiaki Chan, Tyler Dupree, Kaide Ellis, George Hirst (one-year extension option), Patrick Mago (one-year extension option), Abbas Miski, Sam Walters

Off-contract in 2027

Jai Field, Ethan Havard, Kruise Leeming, Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson

Off-contract in 2028

Zach Eckersley, Bevan French, Liam Marshall

Off-contract in 2029

Jake Wardle

Off-contract in 2030

Junior Nsemba

Unknown when off-contract

Jack Farrimond, Tom Forber, Harvie Hill