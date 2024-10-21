John Bateman could be set for a cross-NRL switch ahead of 2025, with Manly Sea Eagles considering a move for the England star according to reports Down Under.

Having locked horns with Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall, back-rower Bateman was ostracised and spent the back end of the 2024 campaign back in Super League on loan at Warrington Wolves.

Featuring 10 times for Sam Burgess’ side between August and October, the 31-year-old still has two years remaining on his Wests contract.

And though he is at loggerheads with boss Marshall, it is believed he wishes to remain in the NRL as opposed to returning to Super League permanently.

England star John Bateman subject to interest over 2025 switch

While Bateman remains on these shores for England’s upcoming two-match Test Series against Samoa, Code Sports have now reported that Manly are ‘mulling over a move’ for him.

The Australian outlet report that Wests aren’t expected to stand in Bateman’s way if he is able to strike a deal with another club, with Tigers chief Shane Richardson having recently laid out the club’s frustrations to the back-rower.

If Bateman remains with Wests, and can’t resolve his issues with Marshall, he is set to be outcast – likely to be made unavailable for NRL selection.

Code Sports also state that his potential move to Manly is still ‘in its infancy’, but if it does come to fruition, the Sea Eagles will become the third different NRL club that Bateman has donned a shirt for.

The three-time Super League winner first made the move Down Under in 2019, spending two seasons with Canberra Raiders and amassing 34 appearances.

Having returned to Wigan Warriors, the Bradford-born ace then moved back to the NRL when he joined Wests ahead of the 2023 campaign. To date, he has featured 32 times in a Tigers shirt.

