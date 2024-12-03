The future of England forward John Bateman is once again in the spotlight – with South Sydney Rabbitohs now emerging as a potential destination for the Wests Tigers man in 2025.

Bateman’s future has been permanently under the microscope all off-season. Wests are reportedly open to letting the forward leave the club with two years of his contract remaining: and are even prepared to chip in and contribute a portion of the player’s salary, too.

Manly Sea Eagles had been heavily linked with the former Wigan and Warrington man, but they appear to have cooled on a deal.

That left it highly likely Bateman would have to return to pre-season training with Wests after Christmas: with Benji Marshall insisting there had been no rift between him and the player as had been speculated within the media.

But now, the Daily Telegraph are suggesting that South Sydney could make a play for Bateman which would see him reunite with his former England coach, Wayne Bennett.

Souths have space on their salary cap after Lachlan Ilias was released to join St George, and are reportedly open to doing a deal. Bennett and Bateman have a strong relationship after their time together at international level.

Fellow forward Matt Lodge has also been linked with a move to the Rabbitohs and it is likely only one of those would be able to make the move to the club.

But Bateman’s name has emerged as a potential option for the club as they look to revive their fortunes under Bennett in 2025.

Bateman would be the second English recruit to the club for next season after St Helens scrum-half Lewis Dodd made the switch to the NRL side.

But any arrival or transfer of Bateman, who has endured a testing few months, would make much bigger waves in Australia than Dodd’s switch.

