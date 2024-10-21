Salford Red Devils star ‘ready’ for NRL return as doubts over future emerge

Salford Red Devils centre Nene Macdonald has revealed he is keen to return to the NRL – insisting he is ‘ready’ for a move back to Australia if a club is interested in his services.

Macdonald was one of the standout stars in Super League in 2024. He helped lead the Red Devils to a fourth-placed finish in the competition, as well as finishing fourth in the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel rankings, too.

He joined Salford on a four-year deal last year after being released from his Leeds Rhinos deal – meaning any move would likely have to command a fee. The Red Devils have no interest in letting Macdonald leave as things stand.

But Macdonald told NRL.com that while he is happy with the Red Devils, he would not rule out a return to Australia if the opportunity presented itself.

“If anyone needs me, I’m ready,” he said. “I’m very happy at Salford, as well, but everyone wants to play NRL. That’s the top comp.”

The 30-year-old admits he has entirely revamped his lifestyle away from the rugby field – which has led to him producing arguably his career-best form in 2024 for the Red Devils.

“I feel like off-field I’m getting things right. I’m just doing the right things with my training and eating, and sort of departing from my old ways,” Macdonald added.

“It showed in the Super League. I had a good season, so organising my life off the field helped me on the field.”

Macdonald starred for Papua New Guinea over the weekend in the Pacific Championships too, and he is likely to command interest should he continue to perform throughout the tournament.

However, he is expected to return to Salford for pre-season training as planned: with no expectation at this time that the Red Devils would grant Macdonald a release given the length of time he has left on his deal.

