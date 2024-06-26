England are waiting to discover whether head coach Shaun Wane will be cleared to travel to France this weekend after he unexpectedly underwent surgery on Tuesday evening.

Wane had what has been described to Love Rugby League as a ‘minor operation’ on Tuesday, and was unavailable to take training at Wigan’s Robin Park training base as planned on Wednesday. He was also due to face the media ahead of the trip to Toulouse.

Assistant coach Andy Last is hoping to fly in on Wednesday, with the situation described as ‘business as usual’ in terms of the team’s preparation to face the French this weekend. They will train later on Wednesday afternoon as a group in Wigan.

But England are still waiting for a verdict from Wane’s medical team about whether or not he will be able to make the trip with the team on Saturday afternoon. It would be a major blow for the national team if their head coach was unable to travel and would effectively have to play some role from home.

No decision has yet been made, and Wane could yet be cleared to travel with the team when they head across the Channel on Friday. There has been no discussion of delaying flights or travel arrangements based around Wane’s fitness.

The remainder of Wane’s coaching staff are still in position and are taking preparations until Wane is hopefully cleared by doctors to return to work.

England head to France on Saturday to face Laurent Frayssinous’ side in their only mid-season Test ahead of the autumn internationals against Samoa.

