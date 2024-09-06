Edwin Ipape absence explained as Leigh Leopards boss provides Umyla Hanley update

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed that Edwin Ipape’s absence in their win at Castleford Tigers was precautionary, while providing the latest on Umyla Hanley after the youngster was forced off at The Jungle.

Lam’s side ran out 34-12 winners in West Yorkshire on Friday night, making it nine wins in their last 10 matches and moving up to 4th in the Super League table in the process, at least temporarily.

They face Hull KR and St Helens on home soil in their last two matches of the regular campaign, and when the teamsheets were released at The Jungle, there were fears that they may be without one of their star men long-term in Ipape.

Any worries have been put to bed by Lam though, who has confirmed the Papua New Guinean hooker will return for next week’s clash with KR.

Post-match at The Jungle, Leopards chief Lam explained: “Edwin’s just had a bit of a sore shoulder on a point.

“It wasn’t worth coming here and risking him with what’s left of the season, but that won’t be an issue. Edwin will be right next week.”

Leigh however could still be without outside-back Hanley for that game against the Robins after he was forced off towards the end of the first half at The Jungle on Friday night.

Clutching at his back and hip a number of times when there was a break in play for around 10 minutes prior, Hanley was eventually withdrawn and didn’t return to the field.

Lam detailed: “With Umyla, it’s a bit of a nerve thing through his back. We’ll just have to check out what that is as soon as we can look over it.

“He lost a bit of power, so he couldn’t get back with speed and he couldn’t get forward with speed. It was a precautionary move to get him off, and he probably could have gone on at a pinch towards the end (of the game).

“I don’t know if that’s 100% correct, but I made a decision not to even think about putting him back on with what’s left of the season.

“When you play a team like Warrington last week and the intensity is really high, you usually get a bit of a kick back the following week with soft tissue stuff.

“We were just wary of that tonight, so anyone that carried that into the game, we made changes with as soon as we could.”

