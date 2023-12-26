Doncaster RLFC confirm 2024 squad numbers for Championship campaign after impressive recruitment drive

Doncaster RLFC have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 Championship campaign after undergoing a heavy recruitment drive.

The Dons have made a plethora of high-profile signings ahead of 2024, with former England international Reece Lyne being given the number four shirt after arriving from fellow Championship side Wakefield Trinity on a three-year deal.

Lyne’s wing partner will be former Leeds Rhinos flier Luke Briscoe, who has penned a two-year deal with Richard Horne’s side.

Former Ireland international Ben Johnston and Connor Robinson have retained the number six and seven shirts respectively after helping guide Doncaster to promotion from League 1 last term.

Meanwhile, former New Zealand and Samoa international prop Suaia Matagi will don the number 10 jersey after linking up with the club from Castleford Tigers.

Alex Sutcliffe, who won the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos in 2020, has joined the Dons on a one-year deal and will wear the number 12.

Fiji international Joe Lovodua, who has spent the past two seasons in Super League with Hull FC, has been given the number 15 shirt for next season, with Samoan powerhouse Pauli Pauli wearing 16.

Experienced utility-back Craig Hall has been given the number 19 after arriving at Doncaster on a two-year contract, with fellow new boy Tyla Hepi getting the number 21.

Former Samoa international Misi Taulapapa, who has signed on to play another year in 2024 at the age of 42, will wear number 22.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea internationals Jason Tali and Watson Boas will wear numbers 23 and 24 respectively next term.

And former England international Brett Ferres retains the number 27 shirt, completing Horne’s 25-man squad.

Doncaster RLFC 2024 squad numbers

1. Elliot Hall

2. Tom Halliday

3. Brad Hey

4. Reece Lyne

5. Luke Briscoe

6. Ben Johnston

7. Connor Robinson

8. Keelan Foster

9. Greg Burns

10. Suaia Matagi

11. Sam Smeaton

12. Alex Sutcliffe

13. Loui McConnell

14. Alex Holdstock

15. Joe Lovodua

16. Pauli Pauli

17. Josh Guzdek

18. Jose Kenga

19. Craig Hall

20. Brad Knowles

21. Tyla Hepi

22. Misi Taulapapa

23. Jason Tali

24. Watson Boas

27. Brett Ferres

