Ex-Hull FC star, Fiji international makes Championship move ahead of 2024: ‘I can’t wait’

Former Hull FC star Joe Lovodua has linked up with newly-promoted Championship side Doncaster on a two-year deal from 2024.

The utility was one of 11 to depart the MKM Stadium at the end of the 2023 season, bringing an end to a two-year stint with the Black and Whites having joined from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs, featuring Down Under for their New South Wales Cup team.

Love Rugby League recently highlighted Lovodua as one of the players still on the market following his exit from Hull, having scored six tries in his 44 appearances, with all six of those in Super League.

As confirmed by Doncaster‘s press release this evening, the 25-year-old is no longer a free agent, penning a deal running until the end of the 2025 season at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Lautoka-born Lovodua – who played for the Combined Nations All Stars against England in 2022 – also featured at club level in the New South Wales Cup for St George Illawarra Dragons before making the move over to England and Super League with Hull.

Internationally, he boasts eight appearances for Fiji, including four at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup as the ‘Bati’ reached the semi-finals, beaten by eventual champions Australia after an eye-catching 4-2 triumph over New Zealand in the last-eight.

He becomes the latest in an ever-growing line of impressive signings made by Doncaster in this off-season following their promotion back to the second tier via the League 1 play-offs.

Suaia Matagi, Craig Hall, Alex Sutcliffe, Reece Lyne and Luke Briscoe had all already signed on the dotted line before former NRL & Super League powerhouse Pauli Pauli followed suit at the back end of last week following his departure from York.

With the majority of last season’s promotion-winning group also retained, including soon-to-be 42-year-old Misi Taulapapa, head coach Richard Horne is building a squad which – at least on paper – looks very capable of holding its own in the Championship.

Having put pen to paper on his contract in South Yorkshire, Lovodua told the Dons’ club website: “I just want to let you know I’ve signed until the end of the 2025 season.

“I can’t wait to get back to England and meet the lads and meet you guys.”

