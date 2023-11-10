Former Leeds Rhinos ace makes cross-county Championship switch following departure from Featherstone Rovers

Ex-Leeds Rhinos back Luke Briscoe has joined newly-promoted Championship outfit Doncaster on a two-year deal from 2024 following his departure from hometown club Featherstone Rovers.

The 29-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Fev having re-signed permanently at Post Office Road ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Briscoe also featured for the Rovers as a loanee and on dual registration earlier on in his career, and enjoyed a previous permanent stint there, but was confirmed as one of the 17 to depart following their failed promotion bid this term.

With a total of 126 appearances for the club to his name, he now makes the move across Yorkshire and links up with the Dons on a contract running until the end of 2025.

Wakefield Trinity stalwart Reece Lyne and former Castleford Tigers & NRL ace Suaia Matagi are amongst those to have already penned deals at the Eco-Power Stadium ready for 2024.

Primarily an outside-back, and the brother of Leigh Leopards star Tom, Briscoe came through the ranks at Leeds. With loans to Wakefield, Hunslet and Featherstone, he featured 10 times for the Rhinos before departing for Fev ahead of 2017.

In a close-distance career, there was a loan back to Leeds before re-joining the Super League giants permanently ready for the start of the 2019 season.

And having again gone on both dual registration and loan to Post Office Road, the speedster made a return to the Rovers ahead of 2022 as previously noted. He scored 22 tries in 60 games for the Rhinos amidst all those moves.

Doncaster becomes just his third different permanent home, and the experienced head says he’s relishing the challenge which lies ahead in 2024.

He told their club website: “I’m a player that likes to do all the hard work, coming out with yardage and getting the group going forward.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season, getting involved with the group bonding together and let’s see what we can do next year.”

