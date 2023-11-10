Featherstone Rovers swoop to sign Castleford Tigers stalwart: ‘I can’t wait to get stuck in’

Featherstone Rovers have added veteran Nathan Massey to their pack ahead of 2024 following his departure from boyhood club Castleford Tigers.

Massey spent 19 years at the Jungle, 16 of those in the Tigers’ first-team ranks, making a grand total of 302 appearances with 13 tries to his name in that time.

It was confirmed that he would be leaving at the end of the season back in September, with Featherstone the prop’s expected next destination.

And having helped Cas over the line to Super League safety, that move has now been confirmed. Despite the Rovers failing to gain promotion themselves, he signs on the dotted line at Post Office Road.

The stalwart’s only other appearances in the senior game to date have all come as a loanee, featuring 27 times combined for York, Newcastle Thunder, Keighley Cougars and Featherstone themselves. His three Fev appearances came way back in 2008, against Leigh, Batley Bulldogs & Celtic Crusaders.

Re-joining on a permanent basis 15 years later, he can’t wait to be involved in the second tier oncemore. Speaking to the Rovers’ YouTube channel, he said: “I’d committed previously with Super League in mind, and I thought that I’d commit to the project moving forward even though we’re still going to be in the Championship.

“It’s a bit different coming into a part-time environment, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to and one that I’m ready to grasp with both hands.

“I know the physicality of the Championship, it’s a really high level of rugby, probably just a tad slower than what Super League is, but it’s looking like a really strong competition this year with a lot of teams recruiting really well. I can’t wait to get stuck in.

“I’ll be an elder in the squad, and there’s plenty of experience from me in big games in Super League. I had the luxury of playing in a Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals, so hopefully I can pass that experience onto the younger lads in the squad who are just starting out their careers and aspiring to be Super League players. Hopefully we can push Featherstone on towards that.”

