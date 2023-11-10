Wakefield Trinity add overseas forward with World Cup experience as Daryl Powell continues his recruitment drive

Wakefield Trinity have secured the signing of overseas ace Luke Bain on a two-year deal ahead of their 2024 Championship campaign.

The American-born forward – who moved Down Under as a youngster – represented Scotland at last year’s World Cup through his heritage, playing in all three group games including an 84-0 thumping by eventual champions Australia in Coventry.

Bain is primarily a prop, but can also slot in at loose when required, and joins Wakefield after a season in the Queensland Cup with Brisbane Tigers having previously played in the New South Wales Cup for NRL outfit Parramatta Eels.

The 23-year-old becomes boss Daryl Powell’s eighth signing ahead of 2024, including Spain international Romain Franco who has put pen to paper on a contract following a successful trial this term.

Powell earlier this week added Lachlan Walmsley from Halifax Panthers, the man who ended this year as the Championship’s top try scorer.

And having got Bain on board until the end of the 2025 season, the Trinity chief told their club website: “Luke is a great addition to our 2024 squad as he’s quick, athletic and has a great offload.

“He is also a really hard working defender, which is what we’re aiming to build into our game next season. Everyone we asked about him came up with quality replies, so I’m really looking forward to working with him over the next two years.”

The player himself meanwhile added: “I’m very grateful to be given the opportunity to play at Wakefield. After hearing the ambitions of the club, I knew it was something I wanted be a part of.

“I think the club is heading in a really positive direction and I can’t wait to contribute to the future success.”

