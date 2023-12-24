Halifax Panthers 2024 squad numbers: Gareth Widdop to wear No. 23 after joining hometown club

Halifax Panthers have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming Championship campaign, with new signing Gareth Widdop to wear number 23.

The former Great Britain and England international has linked up with the Panthers on a one-year deal for the 2024 campaign.

Widdop, 34, announced his retirement from the professional game at the end of last season – but will continue his career in a part-time environment with boyhood club Halifax in 2024.

The experienced half-back, who won the NRL Premiership with Melbourne Storm back in 2012, will don the 23 jersey for Fax, with the number synonymous with sporting greats such as David Beckham, Michael Jordan and Robbie Fowler.

Meanwhile, fellow off-season recruit Greg Eden will wear the number two shirt for Liam Finn’s side next season.

Jamaica international James Woodburn-Hall, who represented his Jamaican heritage at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, will wear the number one shirt as the full-back enters his ninth season with Fax.

Former Super League centre Ben Crooks, who arrived at Halifax midway through last season from Keighley Cougars, has been handed the number four shirt, partnering Ireland international Zack McComb (3) in the centres.

Winger James Saltonstall, who represented Italy at the 2013 World Cup, enters his 10th season with his hometown club wearing the number five jersey.

There will be an international flavour amongst the Panthers in 2024, with France international Louis Jouffret (6), Ireland‘s Joe Keyes (7) and former England star Widdop (23) competing for a spot in the halves.

Meanwhile, Cook Islands powerhouse Adam Tangata (8) will partner former Salford Red Devils and Hull KR prop Dan Murray (10) in the front-row, with hometown hooker Adam O’Brien getting the number nine.

Scotland veteran Ben Kavanagh (11) enters his sixth season with hometown club Halifax, with fellow back-rower Matty Gee getting number 12.

Vice-captain Jacob Fairbank, also representing his hometown club, will don the 13 shirt in 2024.

Wales international Connor Davies, who arrived from Dewsbury Rams in the off-season, has received the number 19 shirt.

Rounding off the squad numbers, former France international Kevin Larroyer keeps his traditional number 31 in honour of his hometown Toulouse.

Halifax Panthers 2024 squad numbers

1. James Woodburn-Hall

2. Greg Eden

3. Zack McComb

4. Ben Crooks

5. James Saltonstall

6. Louis Jouffret

7. Joe Keyes

8. Adam Tangata

9. Adam O’Brien

10. Dan Murray

11. Ben Kavanagh

12. Matty Gee

13. Jacob Fairbank

14. Brandon Moore

15. Ryan Lannon

16. Will Calcott

17. Ben Tibbs

18. Brandon Douglas

19. Connor Davies

20. Tom Inman

21. Olly Davies

23. Gareth Widdop

24. Sam Campbell

31. Kevin Larroyer

