Wales star returns to Halifax Panthers for second spell: ‘It’s really good to be back’

Wales international Connor Davies has returned to Halifax Panthers for a second spell from fellow Championship side Dewsbury Rams.

The 26-year-old will reunite with his former Dewsbury boss Liam Finn, who has taken the head coaching reins at his hometown club Halifax on a three-year deal after the pair helped the Rams win promotion from League 1 last season.

Davies, who has won seven caps for Wales, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Halifax for the 2024 campaign.

The Swansea-born loose forward spent four seasons with the Panthers between 2017 and 2021, making 23 appearances after progressing through the club’s reserve-grade.

Davies, who represented his country at last year’s World Cup, has spent the last two seasons with Dewsbury, playing 26 games for the Rams.

On signing Davies, Halifax coach Finn said: “We’re pleased to get Connor signed who will be well known to Halifax fans.

“Connor needed to go away and play regular rugby and has done that well and developed himself well.

“His attitude is first class and will add a different dynamic to our middle this year with his agility and work rate.

“He’s also a very competent back-rower as well, adding to that strength in depth and utility of the group.”

Connor Davies delighted to make Halifax Panthers return: ‘It’s really good to be back’

Welshman Davies says he is over the moon to be returning to The Shay for a second time with the Panthers.

He said: “It’s really good to be back, obviously I’ve been here before and know what it’s all about.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back in with the boys and getting stuck in.

“I’ve matured a bit in my time away from Halifax. I’ve obviously played a lot more, got some experience and hopefully that will benefit me now this year and be something you can see on the field as well.

“It was early on when Liam got the job over here, we had a quick chat and it was something that I was obviously interested in from the start.

“It was always something that I was interested in doing once I heard about it and it was an easy move for me. It’s a good fit and hopefully it will work out well.”

