Kevin Larroyer to go around again in 2024 as Frenchman sets sights on personal milestone

Kevin Larroyer will go around again with Halifax Panthers in 2024, with the former France international setting his sights on a personal milestone.

The 34-year-old will enter his season with Halifax in 2024, having played 98 games for the club since arriving from Leigh in 2019.

Larroyer has made almost 300 career appearances for France, Toulouse, Catalans, Hull KR, Castleford, Leigh and Halifax.

The Toulouse-born back-rower has won 15 caps for France, representing his country at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Larroyer is targeting a personal milestone of reaching 100 appearances for Halifax next season – a feat which he has never quite managed before.

Fresh from signing his one-year contract extension, Larroyer told the Panthers club website: “I’m over the moon to be staying at Halifax for another year.

“I’m not from Halifax but I’ll start my sixth year – I deeply care about the club – the fans and my team-mates.

“I’m close to reaching 100 games for Halifax and I’m determined to achieve this milestone for this great club this year.

“I’ve never played 100 games for one club so achieving that for Halifax is something I’d be proud of and grateful to wear this jersey for so long.

“I’m excited to see what we can achieve with Finny (Liam Finn, new head coach) this year.”

Halifax Panthers boss Liam Finn happy to retain the services of Kevin Larroyer

Liam Finn, who has taken over the head coaching reins of hometown club Halifax on a three-year contract ahead of next season, says he is pleased to have Larroyer onboard again for 2024.

Finn said: “Kevin has been a big part of the Fax pack for a few years now and we’re happy to keep his experience within the group.

“His toughness and mentality is what he brings and we’re delighted to keep Kev who has been a loyal servant to the club.”

