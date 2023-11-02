Eddie Battye enjoys homecoming with next destination confirmed for ex-Wakefield Trinity man

Eddie Battye has re-joined his former club Sheffield Eagles on a two-year deal following his departure from relegated Super League side Wakefield Trinity.

On Wednesday night, Wakefield confirmed that Battye had left the club upon the expiry of his contract following three seasons at Belle Vue, making 76 appearances.

The Yorkshireman arrived at Wakefield after spending four seasons in the capital with London, where he played 111 games for the Broncos.

But in 2024 he will return to the place where his professional rugby league began, having made 76 appearances for Sheffield between 2008 and 2015.

Sheffield director of Rugby Mark Aston said: “Once we knew of Eddie’s availability, we did all we could to bring him back to Sheffield.

“We’re exceptionally proud of all he has achieved in becoming a Super League regular so to get a man of his calibre says a lot about what we’re doing and where we’re going.

“He’ll bring a lot to the table, not just on the pitch but off the pitch too.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure