Wakefield Trinity announce departure of sought-after off-contract veteran with next destination still to be confirmed

Wakefield Trinity have tonight confirmed the departure of off-contract veteran Eddie Battye, who is a wanted man in the transfer market, with his next destination still remaining unclear.

The prop will turn 32 in December, and leaves Belle Vue having made 76 appearances, with the first eight of those coming as a loanee towards the back end of the 2020 campaign.

A South Yorkshire native, Battye missed just three games all season this term for Trinity, named as the unused 18th man for two of those.

Sheffield Eagles and Super League newcomers London Broncos, both former clubs, are reportedly interested in re-signing Battye, with his new club expected to be confirmed shortly.

In a brief statement released on their website this evening, the Belle Vue outfit confirmed Battye’s exit, saying: “Wakefield Trinity can confirm that Eddie Battye, on completion of his three-year contract, has left the club.

“Eddie joined us towards the end of the 2020 season, and after a successful eight-game loan period, earned a long-term contract.

“He became a regular in the forward pack, and in total played 76 games. Eddie never gave less than 100% for the club. The club wish to thank Eddie for his contribution to the club, and give best wishes for the future to him and his family.”

The powerful forward becomes the eleventh confirmed departure from Trinity following their relegation to the Championship, and the second this week after long-time servant Reece Lyne’s move to newly-promoted Doncaster was announced.

Elsewhere, Wakefield have lost David Fifita (retirement), Morgan Smith (Hull FC), Jai Whitbread (Hull KR), Will Dagger (York), Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants), Kevin Proctor (Carcassonne), Jordan Schofield (Keighley Cougars), Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) & Sam Eseh (Wigan Warriors).