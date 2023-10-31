Former Super League prop Mitch Clark finds new club in Championship on two-year deal

Former Super League prop Mitch Clark has joined Championship club Sheffield Eagles on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 30-year-old front-rower joins the Eagles from relegated Championship side Newcastle Thunder on a deal until at least the end of 2025.

Clark has spent the last two seasons in the Championship with Thunder, playing 50 games for the North East outfit.

The Kiwi played in Super League for Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors between 2018 and 2021, making 41 appearances in total for both clubs.

Clark, who represented the New Zealand Maori team in 2017, is the son of former Bradford, Leeds and Featherstone player Trevor Clark.

The Pontefract-born forward has made almost 200 career appearances for Doncaster, Bradford, Hull KR, Castleford, Leigh, Wigan, Pia and Newcastle.

Sheffield Eagles boss Mark Aston delighted to welcome Mitch Clark to the Steel City

Aston said: “We’re happy to be bringing Mitch on board.

“He can really bring something to the team, some power into the pack that is much needed across the course of a season.

“He’s good friends with the likes of Jesse (Sene-Lefao) and QLT (Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e) so he’ll fit into the group seamlessly.”

Elsewhere in the Championship: Reece Lyne makes Doncaster move

Elsewhere in the Championship, Doncaster have signed former England international Reece Lyne on a three-year contract from relegated Super League side Wakefield Trinity.

The 30-year-old centre has spent the last 11 seasons with Wakefield, scoring 64 tries in 233 appearances for Trinity.

Lyne won two caps for England in 2018 and 2021: both of them coming in wins over France.

Lyne, who was part of the England squad for the World Cup 9s in 2019, came through the ranks at hometown club Hull FC.

The Hull-born centre has now left Belle Vue to join Doncaster ahead of next season on a deal until at least the end of 2026.

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure