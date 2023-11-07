Castleford Tigers speedster Greg Eden makes Championship move on two-year deal

Championship club Halifax Panthers have signed winger Greg Eden from Super League outfit Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 32-year-old has spent the last seven seasons with Castleford, scoring 111 tries in 119 appearances.

Eden will now make the move across West Yorkshire to Halifax, having put pen to paper on a deal with the Panthers that will see him remain at The Shay until at least the end of 2025.

On signing Eden, Halifax coach Liam Finn said: “Greg is an important signing for us.

“A quality player who adds X-Factor and genuine speed to our backline.

“He’s a good personality for the group who we will be looking to get into open space as often as we can.

“He also improves our ability to get out of our own half when under pressure which was an area we felt we needed to increase to share the workload.”

Greg Eden excited to join Halifax Panthers: ‘This was the right move for me at this point in my career’

A former England Knights international, Eden has made more than 200 career appearances for Huddersfield, Hull KR, Salford (loan), Brisbane Broncos and Castleford.

On joining the Panthers, Eden said: “The move has come on pretty late, to be honest. I’ve had probably a couple of days to think about it, it’s all come pretty fast.

“Speaking with Finny and the team at Halifax, I just thought this was the right move for me at this point in my career.

“I think the transition to part-time will be tough. I’ve been pretty much full-time my entire career for the last 12 years so it’s going to be a big step and a big change in direction in my life as well. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Eden will be a like for like replacement for Scotland international Lachlan Walmsley, who has joined Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

