Wakefield Trinity release squad numbers for 2024: 10 new signings among 27 handed a shirt by Daryl Powell

Wakefield Trinity have locked in their squad numbers for the upcoming Championship campaign, with all 10 new signings – including two Super League recruits – among the 27 handed a shirt by Daryl Powell.

Veteran chief Powell heads up a new-look Trinity, who have carried out a re-build both on and off the pitch following relegation from Super League.

Local businessman Matt Ellis has taken ownership of the club, with cash splashed to ensure that Powell’s side can perform as well as possible in 2024 as the club seek an immediate return to the top tier.

Of the double-figure recruitment tally to date, Huddersfield Giants legend Jermaine McGillvary and 2023 Super League champion Iain Thornley – from Wigan Warriors – have been brought in from Super League. That pair have been given squad numbers 2 and 4 respectively.

Elsewhere, Lachlan Walmsley will wear the other ‘starting’ winger shirt – number 5 – having made the off-season switch from Halifax Panthers, finishing 2023 as the Championship’s top try-scorer.

Experienced halves Luke Gale and Mason Lino meanwhile will don numbers 6 and 7, while Romain Franco takes 23 having penned a permanent deal at Belle Vue following a successful trial this year.

Toby Boothroyd, Luke Bain and Caleb Uele are the trio recruited from Down Under ahead of 2024. 20, 17 and 15 are the three numbers they’ll have on the back of their shirts as Trinity compete in the Championship for the first time in over 20 years.

Mathieu Cozza (16), Myles Lawford (24) and Thomas Doyle (21) make up the rest of the new faces in Powell’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

Numbers 18 and 19 have been left vacant, with owner Ellis already saying they may bring in some more players before the beginning of the new season.

Wakefield’s full squad numbers for 2024 are as below:

1. Max Jowitt

2. Jermaine McGillvary

3. Oli Pratt

4. Iain Thornley

5. Lachlan Walmsley

6. Luke Gale

7. Mason Lino

8. Josh Bowden

9. Liam Hood

10. Renouf Atoni

11. Matty Ashurst

12. Josh Griffin

13. Jay Pitts

14. Liam Kay

15. Caleb Uele

16. Mathieu Cozza

17. Luke Bain

20. Toby Boothroyd

21. Thomas Doyle

22. Jack Croft

23. Romain Franco

24. Myles Lawford

25. Isaac Shaw

26. Harvey Smith

27. Joe Law

28. Thomas Delaney

29. Ethan Wood

