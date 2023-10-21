Craig Hall joins newly-promoted Championship outfit: ‘It’s fantastic to see the club on the up’

Newly-promoted Championship side Doncaster have signed utility back Craig Hall from Featherstone Rovers on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 35-year-old has spent the last four seasons in the Championship with Featherstone, scoring 61 tries and kicking 328 goals in 77 games for the Rovers.

Hall has made more 350 career appearances for Hull FC, Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Leopards and Featherstone, scoring more than 2,000 points.

The Hull-born back has put pen to paper on a contract with Doncaster until at least the end of 2024.

On joining the Dons, Hall said: “It’s fantastic to see the club up and hopefully I can come and add some experience to the squad that’s already here.

“I’m really looking forward to adding to what Doncaster have already got.

“We don’t want to be going into the Championship looking to survive. We want to be pushing as high as we can.”

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall said: “We’re really pleased to get this one sorted.

“Craig is a proven Championship player who scores points for fun and he’ll add some real experience to the group.”

Featherstone Rovers bring in Greg Minikin from Warrington Wolve

Championship club Featherstone Rovers have signed centre Greg Minikin from Super League outfit Warrington Wolves ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Warrington, making 20 appearances for the Wolves.

Minikin has played almost 200 career games for York Knights, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Warrington.

The former England Knights international played for Castleford in their Super League Grand Final defeat to Leeds Rhinos in 2017.

On joining Featherstone for 2024, Minikin said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the club and to work with Fordy (James Ford, head coach) again.

“I had the a couple of Super League options but I’m really excited about the project at Featherstone.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on that field and showing the best version of myself in a Featherstone shirt.”

Featherstone coach James Ford said: “I’ve known Greg a long time and coached him at the very start of his career.

“He’s developed into a tough competitor at centre, I can’t wait to get him on the field next year and to get the best version of him playing in a Fev shirt.”

