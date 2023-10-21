Featherstone Rovers swoop for Warrington Wolves back ahead of 2024: ‘I’m really excited about the project’

Championship club Featherstone Rovers have signed centre Greg Minikin from Super League outfit Warrington Wolves ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Warrington, making 20 appearances for the Wolves.

Minikin has played almost 200 career games for York Knights, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Warrington.

The former England Knights international played for Castleford in their Super League Grand Final defeat to Leeds Rhinos in 2017.

On joining Featherstone for 2024, Minikin said: “I’m really pleased to be joining the club and to work with Fordy (James Ford, head coach) again.

“I had the a couple of Super League options but I’m really excited about the project at Featherstone.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on that field and showing the best version of myself in a Featherstone shirt.”

Featherstone coach James Ford said: “I’ve known Greg a long time and coached him at the very start of his career.

“He’s developed into a tough competitor at centre, I can’t wait to get him on the field next year and to get the best version of him playing in a Fev shirt.”

Featherstone Rovers preparing for 2024

Earlier this week, Rovers announced the signing of half-back Ben Reynolds on a two-year contract from Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards.

On joining Featherstone, Reynolds said: “I’m very happy to be joining my boyhood club, my family are very proud that I’ll be playing for the team they support.

“I’m looking forward to working with James, Ian and the playing group to help us push on and achieve more great things for this team and this town.”

Featherstone have also tied down key trio Caleb Aekins, Gadwin Springer and Gareth Gale to new deals this week as they prepare for the 2023 campaign.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Championship side Doncaster have signed Craig Hall from Featherstone on a two-year contract from 2024.

