Former Leeds Rhinos ace makes Championship move following Castleford Tigers exit: ‘All I’ve heard is good things’

Alex Sutcliffe has joined newly-promoted Championship outfit Doncaster for the 2024 campaign following his departure from Super League club Castleford Tigers.

The centre’s exit from the Jungle was confirmed last month before the season had even ended after falling out of favour and rounding 2023 off out on loan in the second tier with Halifax Panthers.

He was the Panthers’ unused man at Wembley in August as they won the 1895 Cup, the same venue in which he lifted the Challenge Cup with Leeds Rhinos three years ago.

Sutcliffe now makes a permanent return to the Championship for 2024, penning a one-year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Speaking to the Dons’ club website, the back said: “All I’ve heard is good things about Doncaster and the real togetherness and family feel the club has.

“You play your best rugby when you’re in a positive and happy environment. I always try to bring hard work and do all of the little things, not always the flashy stuff, but getting involved and cleaning up after people.”

In Wakefield-born Sutcliffe, Doncaster recruit a 24-year-old with 68 career appearances to his name. Debuting for Leeds in 2017, for whom he featured 17 times for in total, he had three separate stints on either loan or dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers.

Joining Castleford ahead of the 2022 season, Sutcliffe played 15 games in his first year along with one as a loanee for League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes. This term, he made seven appearances each for both the Tigers and Halifax.

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall, who also featured for Leeds in his own career, was delighted to get their newest recruit to put pen to paper.

He said: “We’ve been tracking Alex for a while now, and we’re really pleased to finally have him on board at the Dons. He will fit in well with the group we have here both on and off the field.

“Chris Plume (assistant coach) knows him from his time at Leeds Rhinos and made us aware of him as soon as he became available.”

