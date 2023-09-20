Castleford Tigers confirm five more departures, including ex-Leeds Rhinos man

Castleford Tigers have confirmed five more departures upon completion of the 2023 Super League campaign, including one ex-Leeds Rhinos man.

Greg Eden had his exit confirmed earlier this week, as Love Rugby League understand that the 32-year-old is set to join promotion hopefuls Featherstone Rovers for 2024.

Veteran forward Suaia Matagi will also leave the club at the end of the season, having initially represented the Tigers on loan from Huddersfield in 2021 before making the move permanently.

Former Leeds Rhinos youngster Alex Sutcliffe will leave the Mend-A-Hose Jungle following Friday’s home clash against his former club. The 24-year-old has spent just two seasons with the side, having made the move ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The centre or back-rower has featured just eight times for Castleford in 2023, with six more appearances with Championship outfit Halifax Panthers.

Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson, Kieran Hudson and Junior Mafi will all depart the club at the end of the season.

Young prop Hudson joined the club from Whitehaven but suffered an Achilles injury during 2023 pre-season. He failed to make his debut for the club.

20-year-old Hookem has made one appearance for the club, with Dawson joining on a one-year deal. The club have opted not to activate the further 12-months available in his contract.

Rugby union product Mafi also joined ahead of 2023 on a one-year deal. He represented Hull as a youngster in the academy and reserves.

“We’re really grateful for everything they have done.”

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson paid tribute to the departing players, explaining: “Those lads work as hard as everybody else.

“What people don’t see is that they are doing the work that the first team do and more each week and each day for a lot less money. They really give everything they can to go and earn their dream and I hope that they continue to chase that.

“We’ve given them an opportunity and they’ve repaid that with effort tenfold. We’re really grateful for everything they have done and hope they go on and achieve their goal. Jacob has managed to play a game, he’s a gifted footballer.”

“Kieran Hudson, what a pre-season he had. You were looking at him thinking he was going to be a revelation for us, and the next minute you hear a pop and he’s on the floor.

“It was a devastating injury but he’s fought back to get towards full fitness and he has the path now in front of him.”

