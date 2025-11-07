Former St Helens star lands new club following Super League release

Two-time Super League champion has linked up with Super XIII outfit Albi for the remainder of their 2025/26 campaign following his release from Toulouse Olympique.

Former Samoa and Cook Islands international Peyroux will turn 37 in January, and enjoyed stints in the NRL with both Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors before moving into the British game.

Joining St Helens in 2016, he would go on to win back-to-back Grand Finals with them – beating Salford Red Devils in 2019 and then Wigan Warriors in 2020.

Departing after that victory in the showpiece against Wigan behind closed doors during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the veteran has been with Toulouse ever since and helped them to the Championship title this term.

But having seen his departure confirmed by Olympique shortly after they were awarded a place in Super League, he has found himself a new home at Albi, the reigning domestic champions over in France.

Former St Helens star Dom Peyroux lands new club following Super League release

Born in Auckland, Peyroux scored 45 tries in 184 appearances at club level in the British game, including those for French outfit Toulouse.

Including his 40 NRL games and 14 matches on the international stage between the Kuki’s and To’a Samoa, he boasts close to 240 first-grade career appearances.

As Albi announced his signing via social media, he said: “I’m very happy to join an ambitious club like Albi, with a solid project and a great history.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field and share my passion with the supporters of Albigoa.”

Formerly recognised as the French Elite Championship, the Tigers have made a positive start to the new Super XIII campaign, winning four of their first five games as they aim to defend their crown.

Sat third on the ladder at the time of writing, they travel to Pia Donkeys this weekend, with that clash potentially seeing Peyroux make his debut for his new club.