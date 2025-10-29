Super League newcomers Toulouse have swooped to sign winger Mathieu Pons, the son of club former Olympique star Cyrille, from Championship outfit Oldham ahead of 2026.

Pons junior, who will turn 24 in March, only started playing rugby back in 2022.

Trying his hand in union during his time at university, the speedster played league for the first time during a stint Down Under in 2023 and then joined Super XIII outfit Saint-Gaudens Bears upon his return to France.

Scoring three tries for France on the international stage that same year, he has since gone on to don a shirt in the British game, representing both Halifax Panthers and Oldham in the Championship.

Now, he will make the jump up to Super League with Olympique, who his dad also represented during his playing career before going on to become the head coach of France’s national team.

International back follows in father’s footsteps with move to Super League newcomers

Scoring seven tries in as many games for Oldham in 2025, the 23-year-old helped the Roughyeds to a fourth-place finish on the Championship ladder. Sean Long’s side eventually fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs at home against Halifax Panthers.

As his move to Toulouse was announced, youngster Pons said: “As a Toulousain (local), I am very honoured to have the opportunity to take my first steps in Super League with the club!

“I can’t wait to start training and give everything on the field!”

During that seven-game run in which all his tries came for Oldham this year, the only opponent that stopped him crossing the try-line were Toulouse.

Pons now becomes Olympique’s fourth signing for 2026 following on from Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace and Brendan Hands – whose loans were made permanent – and new recruit Luke Polselli.

Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles added: “We have been looking at Mathieu for a few years now, and his progress is phenomenal.

“He is a very athletic, fast, powerful player who still has a huge margin for improvement. We can’t wait to work with him.”