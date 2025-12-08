Leigh cult hero Blake Ferguson lands new club Down Under for 2026

Leigh cult hero Blake Ferguson will continue his career in 2026 having joined Orange CYMS from fellow Peter McDonald Premiership outfit Wellington Cowboys!

Controversial character Ferguson has exactly 250 NRL appearances to his name having featured at first-grade level Down Under for Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels.

He arrived at Leigh midway through their 2022 campaign and helped to fire Adrian Lam’s side to promotion, scoring 21 tries in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Lifting both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield along the way, Ferguson’s final game in a Leigh shirt saw him star in their 44-12 victory over Batley Bulldogs in the second tier’s Grand Final.

Departing before he had the chance to run out in Super League, he has donned a shirt for a number of community clubs since his return to Australia – and now finds himself in a Group 10 Rugby League competition.

2025 saw ex-Kangaroos and New South Wales star Ferguson finish as the second-top points scorer in the Peter McDonald Premiership with 182 – behind only Forbes Magpies’ Nicholas Greenalgh (185).

52 of those points came via 13 tries as the Cowboys, who he represented as a junior along with Earlwood Saints, finished third on the ladder before losing their semi-final tie against Mudgee Dragons.

Set to turn 36 in March, Ferguson’s professional first-grade career began with an NRL debut for Cronulla against Penrith Panthers back in March 2009.

By the time he departed Leigh at the end of 2022, the veteran back had scored 154 tries and slotted over 24 goals in 267 career games at club level alone.

He also grabbed six tries in his seven Test appearances for Australia on the international front and clocked up nine games for New South Wales in State of Origin, reigning supreme in the 2019 series a year after winning an NRL Grand Final with the Roosters.

His new club, Orange CYMS, finished fifth on the ladder in the regular season but went one better in the play-off series – eventually seeing their campaign ended at the preliminary final stage by Dubbo CYMS.

Dubbo went on to lift the title the following week with a narrow victory in the Grand Final over Forbes Magpies.