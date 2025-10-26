Toulouse have made their first signing ahead of returning to Super League in 2026 – with London Broncos back Luke Polselli joining the club after promotion.

Polselli was an influential figure for the Broncos amidst a difficult season in 2025. He joined them from Sunshine Coast Falcons, having spent four seasons with the Queensland Cup side. In all, Polselli made 24 appearances in the Championship, scoring ten tries.

Capable of playing across the backline but predominantly a half-back, Polselli has also played for Newtown Jets and Mackay Cutters Down Under. But he will remain in Europe for 2026, and will get a crack at playing at the highest level after agreeing to join Sylvain Houles’ newly-promoted side.

He said: “Joining a club like Toulouse is a dream come true. I’m really looking forward to meeting the team and starting this exciting new chapter.”

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles added: “We are very happy to have signed Luke. He is a very big competitor, he can play both in the back and in the middle. He is fast, poses good options in attack and will cause danger in the opposing defences.”

Out of the three promoted teams heading into Super League next year, Toulouse are expected to have the most minimal of turnover given how they were a full-time operation anyway in 2025. That means most of their squad are already committed while the likes of Bradford and York are transitioning from part-time to full-time.

Love Rugby League revealed on Sunday how the Bulls and York are both vying for the signature of Hull KR prop Eribe Doro, who looks set to leave the club after a deal for Jordan Dezaria was agreed.

