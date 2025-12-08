Gallery: 25 incredible images from Kevin Sinfield’s superhuman ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge

Rugby league icon Kevin Sinfield completed his ‘7 in 7: Together’ Challenge on Sunday having raised an absolutely huge total through his superhuman efforts in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Sinfield and his team ran an ultra-marathon each day for a week, doing so in seven-kilometre blocks which began on the hour, every hour.

At the end of each day’s marathon, an ‘Extra Mile’ was run with members of the MND community, with legs in East Anglia, Cork, Swansea, Sheffield, Cumbria and Dundee as well as York-Leeds.

Those destinations were chosen as places that could often be overlooked by major events, ensuring in each of the locations know they are not forgotten.

Over £1 million has already been raised

Below is a selection of 25 of the best images captured from throughout the week…

Day One – East Anglia ( Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich)

Kevin Sinfield talks to members of the MND community in Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Kevin Sinfield greets the public and members of the MND community at Ipswich School

Kevin Sinfield waves to the crowds as he runs from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich

Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd at Portman Road alongside former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart, who is battling against MND

Kevin Sinfield (right) alongside Marcus Stewart (second right), Mayor of Ipswich Stefan Long (left) and Peter Over pose with an Ipswich shirt that has ‘Sinfield 777 MND’ printed on the back at Town’s Portman Road

Day Two – Cork

Kevin Sinfield speaks to Andrés Estevez-Guersanik from Dublin as he receives physio treatment during day two – Image credit: Leeds Rhinos

Kevin Sinfield and his team run ‘The Extra Mile’ of their ultra-marathon in Cork – Image credit: Leeds Rhinos

Day Three – Swansea

Kevin Sinfield leaves Gorseinon Rugby Club in Swansea

Kevin Sinfield and his team pose for a picture at the Swansea.com Stadium

Day Four – Sheffield

Kevin Sinfield speaks to the crowd at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane before the start of day four

Kevin Sinfield and his team are greeted by a huge crowd in Sheffield during day four

Day Five – Cumbria (Workington to Whitehaven)

School children gather at Wath Brown Hornets to support Kevin Sinfield during day five – Image credit: BBC Breakfast

Kevin Sinfield and his team set off during day five – Image credit: BBC Breakfast

Kevin Sinfield greets the crowd at Whitehaven during day five – Image credit: BBC Breakfast

Day Six – Dundee

Kevin Sinfield hunches over as he prepares to commence day six in Scotland – Image credit: Leeds Rhinos

Kevin Sinfield carries the match ball onto the pitch at Dens Park ahead of Dundee FC’s Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen

Kevin Sinfield is presented with a Dundee FC shirt by their managing director John Nelms (left) and technical director Gordon Strachan (right) pitchside at Dens Park ahead of The Dee’s Scottish Premiership clash against Aberdeen

Day Seven – York to Leeds

Kevin Sinfield sets off from Queen Ethelburga’s school in Leeds

Kevin Sinfield all smiles as he runs near Green Hammerton

Kevin Sinfield sports bin bags over his trainers as he runs through flood water in Cattal

Kevin Sinfield jokes as he runs through flood water in Cattal

Kevin Sinfield (centre) is joined by Jonny Brownlee (left) and Josh Warrington (right)

Kevin Sinfield salutes the crowd as he arrives at Headingley to complete his ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge

Kevin Sinfield addresses the crowd at Headingley after finishing his ‘7 in 7: Together’ challenge