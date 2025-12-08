Former Super League and NRL star lands two new coaching roles Down Under

Jamie Soward has taken on two new roles ahead of 2026: becoming co-coach of The Old Bar Beach Pirates and head coach of North Coast Bulldogs.

An NRL Grand Final winner with St George Illawarra Dragons in 2010, Soward’s playing career saw him rack up over 230 senior appearances while starring on both sides of the globe.

The vast majority of those appearances came Down Under, but he did enjoy two separate stints in the British game with London – including the first while the Broncos were in Super League in 2013.

Now 49, he has held numerous coaching roles since hanging up his boots after his second stint in the English capital in 2016, including one as the head coach of St George’s NRLW side, which he only vacated at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Still currently in post as the head coach of Samoa’s national women’s team, the Canberra native has landed himself another couple of roles for 2026.

Former Super League and NRL star Jamie Soward lands two new coaching roles Down Under

The first of those new roles sees Soward become co-coach of The Old Bar Beach Pirates, who this year won the Group 3 Rugby League competition.

After finishing second on the ladder in the regular season behind only Port Macquarie Sharks, the Pirates went on to beat the table-toppers 24-10 in September’s Grand Final.

The Pirates have now featured in three of the competition’s last four Grand Finals, with this year’s success against the Sharks earning their first title since 2023.

Soward takes charge ahead of 2026 alongside co-coach Brady Barwick, who joined the club in a playing capacity earlier this year and helped them to their Grand Final triumph.

Elsewhere, ex-Sydney Roosters, St George and Penrith Panthers star Soward has been handed the reins as the new head coach of the North Coast Bulldogs for the Men’s Rugby League Country Championships.

That straight knockout competition features regional representative teams. This year’s edition included ten teams and was won by Newcastle Rebels, who beat Northern Rivers Titans 32-28 in March’s Grand Final.

The Bulldogs, who Soward has taken charge of, fell at the first hurdle. They were beaten 54-12 in the First Round by Central Coast Roosters.