Ex-Super League stalwart lands new Championship deal following Featherstone Rovers’ demise

Former Super League stalwart Derrell Olpherts has landed a new club following Featherstone Rovers’ demise, joining Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

Winger Olpherts – who turned 34 last month – has been in the Championship for the last two seasons, winning the second tier title as a Wakefield Trinity player in 2024 before spending 2025 with Featherstone.

After Fev were denied entry into the Championship for 2026 having seen their membership rejected by the Rugby Football League (RFL) amid financial issues which remain ongoing, the veteran winger had been left without a club.

But he has now found a new home, and has linked up with Batley ahead of their Challenge Cup Third Round tie at home against Super League side Catalans Dragons this weekend.

Wakefield-born Olpherts has so far made 242 career appearances at senior level, including more than 100 in Super League between Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

During his time with the Tigers, Olpherts featured at Wembley in the 2021 Challenge Cup final, won 26-12 by St Helens under the arch.

Scoring 139 tries across all competitions to date, he has also donned a shirt for Dewsbury Rams, Hemel Stags and Newcastle Thunder as well as Wakefield and Featherstone.

Accordingly, when the Yorkshireman makes his debut for Batley, they will officially become the ninth different club of his career.

Having seen his signing announced by the Bulldogs via social media on Tuesday evening, Olpherts links up with a Batley side that suffered defeat in their first league game of the campaign last weekend.

Beaten 28-10 on the road at Halifax Panthers, James Ford’s side host Doncaster in their first home game of the Championship season on February 15, after this weekend’s cup tie against Catalans.