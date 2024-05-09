Danny McGuire discusses whether he’s interested in vacant Hull FC role

Danny McGuire has distanced himself from the vacant head coaching role at Hull FC: insisting he has had no dialogue with the club’s director of rugby, Richie Myler, over the role.

The Leeds Rhinos and Super League legend has made no secret of his desire to become a head coach in the future since retiring from rugby league. He has spent time as an assistant coach at Hull KR and is now in a similar role at Castleford Tigers under Craig Lingard.

With Myler admitting the preference would be a British coach who has plenty of experience in Super League throughout their career, McGuire’s name has been one of many to be linked with the role.

But he insisted that the job would not be right for him on two fronts: one, he doesn’t feel ready to step into a head coaching role at this stage in his career. But also his affiliation with Rovers earlier in his career as a player and a coach would effectively rule him out of the running.

When asked by Sky Sports’ Brian Carney pre-match, McGuire said: “I’ve still got lots of desire (to become a head coach), but not quite ready for it yet.

“I’ve lots of respect for Hull FC, but there’s been no dialogue and once you’ve spent time in rugby league in Hull you’re one or the other, and I’m red or white, unfortunately.”

Speculation continues to link Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam with the role, while a whole host of other names have been linked in recent weeks.

Myler said earlier this week that he was in no rush to make a decision after their offer to Salford coach Paul Rowley was rejected by the Red Devils boss shortly after Myler arrived at the MKM Stadium last month.

