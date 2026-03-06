Connor Wrench is set for a return to Super League with the young outside back heading to Huddersfield Giants.

Wrench decided to retire from professional rugby league last August, doing so at the age of just 23. However, Love Rugby League has been informed that Wrench is now keen to make a return to the sport and has held discussions with several clubs regarding a potential return to action this year.

But after interest across Super League, Wrench has agreed to sign for Huddersfield, in what is a timely boost for the Giants given their injury crisis. Wrench made 55 appearances for Warrington before deciding to step away from the sport, scoring 22 tries.

A serious injury in 2024 saw him spend nine months on the sidelines, before making his return in May of last year, scoring two tries in eleven appearances. His best season was in 2022, as he scored seven tries in 14 appearances. In his 55 outings for the Wire, he scored 22 tries.

Whether Wrench will be available in time for Huddersfield’s game with Hull KR this weekend remains to be seen but it would cime at a good time for coach Luke Robinson, who is currently without eight senior players.

Three of them are outside backs, with Niall Evalds, Adam Swift and Liam Sutcliffe all currently unavailable for selection heading into their back-to-back games with the Super League champions.

The Giants are currently winless after losing their three opening games of the season, going down to Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

It is the Giants’ latest mid-season signing after signing Tanguy Zenon from Halifax Panthers last month. The Frenchman became available after Fax was liquidated and is in contention to make a return to Super League after previously playing in the competition for Catalans Dragons before his recent move to England.