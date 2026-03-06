Mark Percival’s future resolved after St Helens contract decision

Mark Percival has re-signed for St Helens after a dramatic U-turn on the star’s future.

Percival’s time at Saints appeared to be coming to an end after a contract dispute with the club, which had prompted his representatives to pursue options elsewhere, with a view to him even leaving the club this season.

However, productive talks took place earlier this week between Percival and club officials and an agreement has been reached that has seen Percival agree a new contract with the club and remain at Saints beyond the end of 2026.

Huddersfield Giants had been growing increasingly confident of securing a deal for Percival, however, Saints were able to resolve the issue that had emerged in recent months, with both Eamonn McManus and Paul Rowley believed to be pivotal in ensuring Percival’s future would remain at the club.

Saints are now keen to put a line through the matter, after it had dominated headlines during the opening weeks of the season.

Percival, a one-club man, has made 266 appearances for Saints, scoring 129 tries, and played in four Grand Final winning teams. He has also won the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge with the club.

He is now in contention to make his return to action this Saturday after being named in Saints’ 21-man squad to play Bradford Bulls on Saturday. He has missed the opening rounds of the season with a foot injury suffered at the end of last season but is now in full training.

His return is a timely boost with the bulk of Saints’ core players all currently out through injury. Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees, Jack Welsby and Jonny Lomax, all members of the team that won four consecutive Grand Finals, are all currently unavailable due to injuries picked up during the opening stages of the season.