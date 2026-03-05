Huddersfield Giants’ injury woes worsen after double setback

Huddersfield Giants’ horrid injury list has extended, with the club losing two more players through injury.

Already without a stack of players, the Giants have now lost Sam Halsall and Zac Woolford for their first of two games with Hull KR, with Halsall set to miss both due to a hamstring injury.

The Giants are already without Niall Evalds, Adam Swift, Adam Clune, Harry Rushton, Joe Greenwood and Liam Sutcliffe, with the latest two setbacks rubbing salt into the wounds for the winless Super League side.

“Sam Halsall, who I think has been our best player this year and has been really strong on that right wing, it looks like he has sustained a hamstring injury so he’s probably going to be on the sidelines for at least six weeks,” head coach Luke Robinson said.

“Devastated for us and for him and then Zac Woolford took a head knock and didn’t return. He had one two weeks before at Catalans as well and actually passed it but at this moment in time he’s had a couple in the first few weeks.

“We’re a club that does the right thing by the players. We’re being cautious and seeing how it settles with him. He took a bit of a bad one, it was pretty much the last tackle, the hooter had gone, the game was done, and he clashed heads with Chris and when we got in the sheds, he wasn’t in a great place.”

Evalds, Swift and Clune could all return to action next week and while Woolford’s return date is unspecified, there is at least hope that their fortunes could turn soon.

But it leaves Robinson in a familiar position on the injury front after his squad was ravaged by injuries last year.

“I genuinely believe in my own ability, I think I’m a good coach, but we as a club have gone through a really difficult period and before I came in there were a lot of injuries that occurred that year. It’s nothing new. But no, I’m the figurehead, I understand it falls on me, but it’s the club, it’s us, it’s we, that have had to endure it. I’ve said before, I think the longevity of the club will be better for it, but it’s a difficult task.”